TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler near Marshall causes traffic delays

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Marshall Police Department is warning drivers of a overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 eastbound under the US 59 overpass is causing traffic backups on Wednesday evening.

Officials said in order to avoid further congestion people are urged to avoid the area around I-20 and US 59.

The police department provided a detour route for eastbound travelers:

“Please use Highway 80 to Loop 390, and then back to Highway 80 to circumvent the accident site. Navigation apps may reroute you through smaller residential roads, however, these are currently compromised due to recent heavy rains and are advisable to avoid,” official said.

Officials said they appreciate drivers’ cooperation and patience as they work to clear the area and ensure travel is safe for everyone.

