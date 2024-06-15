TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing on I-215, lanes closed

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after crashing on the west belt of southbound I-215 around 3500 South.

Cpl. Luis Sliva with Utah Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at around 8:15 p.m., closing the two left lanes. The lanes are expected to remain closed for “at least” another hour.

No other injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved, Silva said.

There is no further information available at this time.

