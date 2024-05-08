TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 323 near Paluxy closed due to low hanging branches

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT said all Loop 323 westbound lanes near Paluxy Drive are closed due to low hanging tree branches until around 2 a.m.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes until the roadway is reopened,” TxDOT said.







TxDOT is currently at the scene working on the branches.

