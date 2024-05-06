Traffic alert: Lane closures expected for roundabout construction in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Here’s a heads-up for Jasper County drivers.

Beginning Monday, city officials say you can expect lane closures on Fir Road at Dr. Russell Smith Way, between I-49 and Chapel Road in Carthage.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews plan to create a single-lane roundabout that sits west of I-49.

Drivers can expect occasional lane closures, and crews will be directing traffic.

The project has a 1.3 million dollar price tag and is set to be completed by February of next year.

MoDOT officials encourage drivers to find alternate routes.

