Traffic Alert: FM 1882 under IH-20 beginning Thursday

May 20—Construction crews will be milling and paving on the next phase of FM 1882 under IH-20 beginning Thursday, May 23. This will require the closure of IH-20 ramps east and west bound at Exit 115 during daylight hours only (7 a.m.-8 p.m.). The frontage roads at FM 1882 will be closed, except for local traffic only, for a short distance to the approaches to the intersection during daylight hours as well, a Texas Department of Transportation news release said.

FM 1882 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, north and south, during this phase. Work in this configuration should last approximately 3 days with lane and ramp closures opening at the end of each day after 8 p.m., the release said.

This portion of the project is part of a larger project, anticipated to be complete by mid-November, to rework the existing roadway, improve the riding surface and increase the safety of FM 1882 between BI-20 and 0.1 miles west of US 385 in Ector County.

Motorists could experience some delays during this period and are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.