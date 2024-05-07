TRAFFIC ALERT: First Coast Expressway project to cause road closures in Clay County

Crews in Clay County are about to continue work to build part of the First Coast Expressway in Clay County.

This is part of the project to build a road connecting parts of Duval, Clay, and St. Johns Counties.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closing multiple county roads this week as part of the project. Those include County Road 220 -- North Blanding and South Blanding Boulevards.

The road work is happening every night this week through Friday.

