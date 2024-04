The Northwest 12th Avenue bridge has reopened before Sunday’s Marlins game after being closed by a boat fire.

Miami police announced the bridge closure at 11:17 a.m., two hours and 23 minutes before Sunday’s scheduled first pitch at loanDepot Park. That’s the bridge taken by fans who get to the park via State Rd. 836 (aka Dolphin Expressway) west or by taking Metrorail to the Jackson Hospital area station and walking.