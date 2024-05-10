TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect freeway ramp closures near SLC airport this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you’re planning on traveling to the Salt Lake City International Airport this weekend, here are some ramp closures UDOT says you need to know about.

The northbound I-215 to westbound I-80 ramp will be closed Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m. and is expected to reopen Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m.

The ramp from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215 will also be closed starting Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m. and is expected to open Monday, May 13 for the morning commute.

These closures could affect your travel to the airport, so UDOT is urging travelers to plan ahead and give themselves extra time.

Kylar Sharp, the UDOT Region II senior communications manager, suggests using the UDOT Traffic App and UDOT traffic website. UDOT also posted detours for these routes online that drivers can check ahead of time.

Detours posted by UDOT

Sharp said these projects are focused on repair work, fixing potholes and making the ride smoother for drivers.

“We’ve had a rough couple of winters. UDOT takes pride in maintaining our assets and we want to make sure our commuters can get to where they are going safely,” he said. “Safety is our number one priority.”

This is part of a project where UDOT will be working to upgrade 62 Salt Lake County bridges this summer.

Sharp said he understands the frustration that may come along with closures, but appreciates the public’s patience.

