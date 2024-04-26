Traffic alert: Expect backups on Peña Boulevard for the next 2 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers are warned to expect traffic backups on Peña Boulevard for the next two weeks as bridge maintenance gets underway.

Bridge maintenance starts Thursday night on outbound Peña Boulevard on the way out of Denver International Airport. The construction area will be just west of E-470 near the RTD A Line overpass, according to the airport.

“Drivers should anticipate shifts in lane reduction throughout the course of the work. Two lanes will be kept open at all times,” DIA posted on social media.

The 78th Avenue merge onto Peña Boulevard also will be reduced to one lane.

Backups are expected during peak periods.

