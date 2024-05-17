Traffic Alert: Deadly crash on I-90

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A single-car crash on I-90 Westbound in Avon is blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

The Avon Police Department reported the crash shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, before Nagel Road, and said two of three lanes were shut down.

Officials tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken the crash was fatal. FOX 8 crews on the scene report a car crashed into a light pole.

Fatal accident has 2 lanes blocked 90W before Nagel. Slow from about Bradley overpass. https://t.co/HbDNPFbl91 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 17, 2024

Father, daughter killed in Ohio house explosion

It’s not clear what caused the accident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.