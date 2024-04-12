Traffic Alert: Cummings, Valley Street intersection to close for signal repair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Cummings and Valley Street intersection will have an alternate traffic pattern for signal repair on Monday in Abingdon.

The new traffic pattern will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m., the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department posted on social media. The street light on Valley Street will not be operational during that timeframe.

Northbound Cummings Street will be closed between West Main Street and Valley Street. East and westbound traffic on Plumb Alley will not be allowed to turn north onto Cummings Street leading to Valley Street, the police department stated.

Westbound traffic on Valley Street will not be able to turn south onto Cummings Street. Eastbound traffic on Valley Street will be unaffected.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

