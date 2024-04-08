TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes, heavy backups reported on Miami Valley roads after total solar eclipse
Thousands traveled to the Miami Valley during Monday’s solar eclipse resulting in some issues on the road.
The following traffic issues have been reported:
3:40 p.m. Crash reported at 4 South Main and Third Streets in Dayton
3:50 p.m. Slowdown reported on I-75 at US-35, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation
4:00 p.m. Crash reported on I-75 southbound near State Route 4 in Dayton
4:15 p.m. County crews reported a slowdown on I-75 Soutbound from I-70 to Springboro
4:40 p.m. ODOT crews report slowdown on I-75 near 87-mile marker in Shelby County
We will continue to update this story as more issues are reported.