TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes, heavy backups reported on Miami Valley roads after total solar eclipse

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Thousands traveled to the Miami Valley during Monday’s solar eclipse resulting in some issues on the road.

>> PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse passes through the Miami Valley

The following traffic issues have been reported:

  • 3:40 p.m. Crash reported at 4 South Main and Third Streets in Dayton

  • 3:50 p.m. Slowdown reported on I-75 at US-35, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation

  • 4:00 p.m. Crash reported on I-75 southbound near State Route 4 in Dayton

  • 4:15 p.m. County crews reported a slowdown on I-75 Soutbound from I-70 to Springboro

  • 4:40 p.m. ODOT crews report slowdown on I-75 near 87-mile marker in Shelby County

We will continue to update this story as more issues are reported.