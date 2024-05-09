TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowing part of state Route 2

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — A crash involving a semi truck, a Laketran bus and a car has slowed traffic on a portion of state Route 2 West.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed the slowdown just before 8 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Lloyd Road/state Route 663 in Wickliffe, Lake County.

Accident SR 2 WB at LLoyd. Left lane gets by pic.twitter.com/Kk6WhwDvGw — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 9, 2024

The right two lanes are currently blocked, but traffic is slowly moving past the scene.

Check back here for updates.

