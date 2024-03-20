Traffic alert: Crash closes all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek

A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m., fl511.com alerted. The highway’s northbound lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m.

Coconut Creek Parkway’s exit ramp is also closed.

A crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek, Florida, shut down all northbound lanes on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. fl511.com

A yellow tarp was placed over a body on the Turnpike’s Coconut Creek Parkway exit, Local 10 reported.

Traffic Alert: Turnpike Northbound is SHUT DOWN between Coconut Creek Parkway & Sample Road for a serious crash investigation. Use 441 / Lyons / Powerline Rd to avoid! https://t.co/27IllM4HTA — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) March 20, 2024

An alternative route is heading north on Lyons Road and east on West Sample Road before going north on the turnpike. Another option is taking Interstate 95.

Traffic alert: Crash in Broward County on Floridas Turnpike North, before Mile Marker 68. All lanes closed. Last updated at 04:21 AM. Start time: 2:45 AM. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/qDr5ifKa7o — Omar Rodríguez Ortiz (@Omar_fromPR) March 20, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.