Traffic alert: Crash closes all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read

A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m., fl511.com alerted. The highway’s northbound lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m.

Coconut Creek Parkway’s exit ramp is also closed.

A crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Coconut Creek, Florida, shut down all northbound lanes on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. fl511.com
A yellow tarp was placed over a body on the Turnpike’s Coconut Creek Parkway exit, Local 10 reported.

An alternative route is heading north on Lyons Road and east on West Sample Road before going north on the turnpike. Another option is taking Interstate 95.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.