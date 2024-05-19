All lanes reopened after crash closes stretch of I-90

(WJW) — A crash Saturday afternoon closed a stretch of I-90 westbound.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all lanes were closed on I-90/SR-2 westbound beyond SR-611/Avon/Sheffield before 3 p.m., but they were reopened by 4 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. Video from OHGO cameras did not show the crash.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.