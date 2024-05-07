VIDEO: Semi rollover on I-77 causes massive backup

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A semi truck rollover crash closed all lanes of Interstate 77 South at state Route 176 on Tuesday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed a long backup on the southbound lanes as traffic was diverted off the highway.

A semi truck partially overturned at about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from Richfield police.

Traffic was diverted off the highway onto Wheatley Road, near mile marker 143, where cars could get back on the highway past the crash scene.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It’s unknown how long the closure will last. An “active investigation” is underway, police said.

