Traffic alert: A busy weekend will mean longer drive times in Lexington

Multiple events are headed to the Lexington area this weekend including the Railbird Music Festival, Fayette County Public Schools graduation and the NCAA Lexington Regional Baseball games at UK.

The Lexington Police Department issued a traffic alert to help citizens prepare for the busy weekend including possible new downtown traffic patterns and road closures.

“The community should expect heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic, especially in areas where the events are taking place,” the LPD said in the traffic alert. “Anyone traveling to the events or in the areas where the events are taking place should use extreme caution and allow plenty of extra time to make it to their destination safely.”

Martina Barksdale, Director of Communications at VisitLEX, told LEX18-TV that “something that would take you 15 minutes probably will take you 30 minutes plus” to get there.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow all directions given by officers present in any area that they are traveling in, as well as all traffic signs and signals.

Below is a list of events, dates and locations occurring in Lexington this weekend:

Fayette County Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies

Location: Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center

Dates: Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31

Railbird Festival

Location: Red Mile

Dates: Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

2024 NCAA Lexington Regional Baseball Games

Location: Kentucky Proud Park

Dates: Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2

For the most up to date information about road closures and traffic impacts, visit lexingtonky.gov/traffic-ticker