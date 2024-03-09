Traffic alert: Backups on eastbound C-470 due to construction closure

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday afternoon, traffic was backed up for several miles surrounding the U.S. Highway 85 (Santa Fe Drive) and Colorado Highway 470 interchange for a planned construction project.

Traffic was slowed and backed up as far as milepost 15 on C-470, about a half mile west of South Platte Canyon Road. The backup was first reported around 2:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Some slow traffic was reported in the westbound lanes, but no serious backups.

Douglas County reconstructing C-470 and U.S. 85 interchange

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on March 5 that the interchange at U.S. Highway 85/South Santa Fe Drive and Colorado Highway 470 will be closed for a week for a road-widening project.

US 85 bridge demolition progress update shared by Douglas County on March 9.

Traffic backups seen at about 2:45 p.m. on eastbound C-470.

Crews began demolition at the start of the road closure at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8. The project is scheduled to last until 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14.

During the week, through traffic will not be open for either highway.

CDOT reported that drivers on U.S. 85 will be rerouted to side streets and drivers going either direction on C-470 will be routed onto the access road for the intersection before rejoining the highway.

