San Diego man dies after being ejected in I-5 rollover crash Monday afternoon

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A San Diego man has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 5 Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the scene of the one-car accident around 1 p.m. Monday after California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued a Sig Alert for I-5 northbound near SeaWorld Drive.

SkyFOX/KUSI in the Sky was overhead shortly after the crash where one vehicle was on its roof on I-5 NB at I-8. All lanes were initially closed to traffic, but have since reopened.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, one person was ejected in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

CHP confirmed Monday evening a 33-year-old man from San Diego died at the hospital after being ejected from the car.

Traffic was backed up for hours while crews cleared the scene.

I-5 rollover crash causes traffic backup (SkyFOX/KUSI in the Sky)

It is unclear at this time the circumstances of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

