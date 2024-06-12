Traffic accidents claim lives in Mount Laurel, Harrison and Absecon

Two motorists and a pedestrian were fatally injured in separate accidents hours apart on South Jersey highways.

Patricia Pierson, 88, of Mount Laurel died after a three-vehicle crash in the township around 12:35 p.m., on June 7, police said.

Pierson was turning onto Elbo Lane from Amaryllis Boulevard when the crash occurred, according to a police account.

The other motorist, 56-year-old Johnny Kustera of Swedesboro, was found unconscious around 10:25 p.m. in an overturned vehicle in Harrison.

His vehicle struck a tree off Swedesboro Road near Windsor Road, according to Harrison police.

Both Pierson and Kustera died after being taken to local hospitals.

Pierson was the mother of five, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of two, according to her obituary.

She was a member of St. Joan of Arc parish in Marlton and a 1955 graduate of Merchantville High School, the obituary says.

Kustera was an auto body technician for Maaco Fleet in West Deptford, according to his obituary.

"He enjoyed volleyball but his main passion was building and playing the acoustic classical guitar," it said of the 1985 West Deptford High School graduate.

In Absecon, police said a pedestrian was fatally struck on Route 30, also known as Absecon Boulevard, just east of the Delilah Road overpass around 10 p.m.

Police did not identify the victim.

The driver remained at the accident scene, which was just east of the Delilah Road overpass.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Patricia Pierson, 88, of Mount Laurel was among the victims