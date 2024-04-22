Traffic on I-5 clears after vehicle fire south of Salem

Updated at 12:10 p.m.

By noon Monday, traffic cleared and long delays were no longer reported by TripCheck.

Original story:

Northbound Interstate 5 traffic south of Salem is backed up for miles due to a vehicle fire, the Oregon Department of Transportation says.

The vehicle fire near the Delaney Road/Turner exit was reported around 11 a.m. Northbound traffic jams stretch halfway to Albany, according to ODOT's TripCheck.

Drivers should expect delays, allow for emergency responders to access the scene, and delay or reroute their trip if possible.

