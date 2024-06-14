Traffic: I-40 shut down in both directions in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All I-40 eastbound lanes at Carlisle are closed due to police activity Friday afternoon, according to NMDOT traffic cams. All I-40 westbound lanes at San Mateo are also closed due to police activity.

Heavy delays are expected. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes. Click here to view the KRQE Traffic Map.

