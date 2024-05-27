Tradition, reflection bring out Memorial Day paradegoers in Dearborn

Zeinab Faraj spent Monday's Memorial Day much like she and her family did 30-plus years ago.

In those days, her father would wake her and her little sister up early and together they'd gather their gear. The goal was to get out the door in time to snag the best viewing spot possible along Dearborn's parade route.

"We literally lived down the street ... we used to walk down there where the Montgomery Ward was down there on the corner," said Faraj. "Our parents used to bring us and it became a tradition."

The 41-year-old, now living in Melvindale, has switched roles. Today she's the point-person to rouse her 12-year-old son Ibrahim to join her in lawn chairs perched along Michigan Avenue on Monday morning, with her sister, Wadad Ramos of Dearborn, and her family. The sisters say they love the tradition and the meaning behind the holiday, honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

"It's important," said Faraj, whose parents immigrated to Dearborn from Lebanon. "(Our kids) all know why, they learn about it in school and they learn about it in the community. It does mean a lot to us."

Zahraa Alkhalidi, 18, of Dearborn holds up an American flag Monday as she watches the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day parade on Michigan Avenue with Khaled Alsharifi ,16; Anfal Alkhalidi, 33; Zainab Alsharifi, 17; Husam Alsharifi, 9; and Mohammed Alsharifi, 6. This year’s parade paid special tribute to Purple Heart recipients in partnership with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

Communities across metro Detroit celebrated the holiday this year with special events, including in Dearborn where the city boasts it has the state's oldest Memorial Day parade. This year was the 98th. The morning event was filled with police and fire vehicles on display and the sounds of area high school and middle school marching bands, along with military veterans chauffeured in classic cars.

More: 101-year-old Butler Martin is among the last surviving Montford Point Marines

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, walked the route, while Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud waved at the crowd while riding in an antique Ford.

A military funeral procession begins the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day parade on Michigan Avenue on Monday. This year’s parade paid special tribute to Purple Heart recipients in partnership with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

Michael Beurer and wife, Staci Beurer, both Dearborn residents, had a prime spot at Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street

Michael Beurer said he joined the U.S. Navy when he was still a teen and served eight years, spending time in Red Sea and Persian Gulf area. He now works for the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, helping grant compensation benefits to fellow veterans.

"Memorial Day is a very important day. You look at all the people who basically volunteered, or I like to say 'wrote a blank check to the government to ... protect what we stand for,'" he said.

Staci Beurer said while some people confuse the goals of Veterans Day and Memorial Day, the holiday "really is about honoring all of those who have given their life for ... our freedom."

"It's honoring their service and their life and showing the appreciation to their family members," said Staci Beurer.

A few yards from the Beurers sat Jordan-Lin Holland, 16, of Lansing, who came with family to enjoy the parade and reflect.

"I get to think about the people that gave their lives," she said. "I get to think about my family (serving in the military). My great grandpa fought in World War II. ... Seeing the city come together to do that is cool."

Contact Christine MacDonald: cmacdonald@freepress.com or 313-418-2149. Follow her on X: @cmacfreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Memorial Day in Dearborn: Tradition, reflection bring out paradegoers