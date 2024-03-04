Trader Joe's recalls Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings due to potential contamination

Check your freezer! Trader Joe's is recalling thousands of pounds of frozen chicken soup dumplings due to the "potential presence of foreign material," according to the Trader Joe's website.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Beaumont, California establishment is recalling over 60,000 pounds of the trendy dumplings due to possible contamination, specifically with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

If you have a box of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) in your freezer, check the labels for a best buy date of March 7, 2025, and lot code C1-1 or C1-2. The recalled products will also have establishment number P-46009 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., of Beaumont, Calif., is recalling some Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings it produced because they may contain foreign material.

If your box matches these descriptions, it should be thrown away or returned to a Trader Joe's location for a full refund. The USDA urges consumers not to consume them.

As of Monday morning, no injuries or illnesses have been reported. The problem was initially discovered after complaints came in from consumers reporting that they found plastic in the product.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 from Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific time or send the company an email through its product page.

"We don't take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality," reads the Trader Joe's website. "We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues. We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

This is the grocery store's sixth recall so far this year.

On Feb. 7 it recalled four items in relation to an FDA recall of Rizo-López Foods, Inc. products that had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. These products included the Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, and the Southwest Salad.

On Feb. 2, it recalled the Chicken, Lentil, and Caramelized Onion Pilaf due to the potential presence of foreign material, rocks.

Throughout 2024, Trader Joe's recalled numerous products such as cantaloupe for potential salmonella, black bean tamales for undeclared milk, multigrain crackers for the potential of metal, and fully cooked falafel for potential rocks, among other things.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Trader Joe's is recalling the trendy Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings