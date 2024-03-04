Trader Joe's issues recall for steamed chicken soup that may contain plastic

Trader Joe's has announced another recall for one of its products.

The company posted on its website it was recalling one of its soups due to the "potential presence" of a foreign material.

It's the second time in two months the company has issued a recall. It was among the stores affected by February's recall of cheese made by Rizo-López Foods of Modesto, California, for a potential risk of listeria contamination.

Here's what you should know about Saturday's recall.

Trader Joe's issues recall for steamed chicken soup

Trader Joe's issued a recall for Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.

How do you know if you have the recalled soup?

Look for an SKU number of 54988 with a best buy date of March 7, 2025. The lot code is C1-1 or C1-2.

Why is the Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings being recalled?

The soup is being recalled due to the "potential presence of foreign material (plastic)," Trader Joe's said on its website.

"CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, a Beaumont, California, company recalled about 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The soups were shipped to Trader Joe's nationwide.

What should you do if you have some of the recalled Trader Joe's soup?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was "concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers."

If so, throw the soup away immediately or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Has anyone been injured by consuming the recalled soup?

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date, Trader Joe's said.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was discovered after the firm "received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic" in Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.

Contact Trader Joe's if you have questions

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time or email the company.

How many Trader Joe's are there in Florida?

There are 10 Trader Joe's in Florida:

Tampa

St. Petersburg

Orlando

Winter Park

Bradenton

Gainesville

Sarasota

Jacksonville

Fort Myers

Jacksonville Beach

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Trader Joe's recalling Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings for plastic