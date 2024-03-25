Trader Joe’s to build second store in trendy Sacramento suburb. Here’s what we know

National retailer Trader Joe’s will build a second location in one of the Sacramento region’s most sought-after suburbs.

The city of Roseville issued a commercial demolition permit March 19 to get rid of interior improvements of a roughly 18,000-square-foot space for a new Trader Joe’s site at 10261 Fairway Drive, according to city spokeswoman Helen Dyda.

Conrad Urata 4, LLC owns the permit, according to a city building division document.

The address, located within Fairway Commons and adjacent to Big Lots at 10251 Fairway Drive, is occupied by 99 Cents Only Stores.

The city issued the demolition permit to remove the “existing interior tenant improvements of a retail store, including non-structural interior partitions, restrooms, non-structural pictures and cabinetry,” Dyda told The Sacramento Bee in an email Monday.

“We don’t have any additional information,” she added.

California-based Trader Joe’s offered few details for the site planned for Roseville other than one is in the works.

“I do not yet have a location or timeline to confirm,” Public Relations Manager Nakia Rohde with the grocery chain told The Bee in an email.

The new site will join a list of more than five locations across the Sacramento region, including one less than 4 miles away at 1117 Roseville Square, in the neighborhood of Folsom Road.

