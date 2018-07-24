Trader Joe's shooting: LAPD admits officer fired bullet that killed manager

The Los Angeles Police Department has admitted that one of its officers fired the bullet that killed a Trader Joe’s employee during a chase and shoot out in the city.

The admission was made by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who told reporters during a news conference the department had determined during its investigation that one of two officers responding had fired the shot which had unintentionally killed the 27-year-old victim, Melyda Corado, as they pursued Gene Evin Atkins, the 28-year-old suspect.

“I’m sorry to report that we’ve now determined through our forensic investigation, that one of the officers’ rounds struck Ms Corado as she was exiting the market and was in close proximity to Atkins,” Mr Moore said.

He continued: “Ms Corado ran back into the store and collapsed behind the manager’s desk”.

Body camera footage from the two officers pursuing Mr Atkins was also released Tuesday, and showed the two officers approaching the scene before jumping out of their vehicle and firing at an individual who appears to be the suspect.

The video shows a crashed car near the Trader Joe’s, and an individual running inside of the building. Gun fire can be heard as the police approached, and the officers discussed shots fired as they drove to the scene.

Police have indicated that Ms Corado was one of several individuals who ran to the front door after hearing the vehicle crash. She happened to arrive at the front of the building as Mr Atkins ran inside.

“As he did so, witness statements and physical evidence from the scene support that Atkins fired multiple rounds from a semiautomatic pistol at the officers,” Mr Moore said. “The two Los Angeles police officers who had been pursuing Akins returned fire in defence of heir lives and to protect Atkins from harming other individuals."

The timing of Mr Moore’s statement and the release of the body cam footage — just days after the Saturday incident — has been met with some appreciation from observers of the police force.

Local CBS anchor Jeff Michael said as much on Twitter after the release, saying that the release was the “most transparent and timely” he can remember in 28 years covering the LAPD.

“Today’s news conference and video release of the Trader Joe’s shooting is the most transparent and timely I can remember,” Mr Michael wrote. “Michael Moore did not equivocate."

The Trader Joe’s location remained closed Tuesday following the shoot-out, and a memorial for Ms Corado had been set up to honour the life of the young woman who had been killed.