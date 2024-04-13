Trade workers are in high demand; How Topeka organizations are recruiting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Trade jobs are a vital part of everyday life, but many professions in the industry are feeling a shortage of workers.

This shortage has become a nationwide problem, and many jobs locally are feeling its impact.

“A lot of our best technicians are getting to retirement age,” McElroy’s marketing manager Kurt Eskilson said. “A lot of kids hadn’t really been thinking about the trades, but when we talk to them, they realize what opportunities are available. If they’re a person that likes to work with their hands, they’re really going to do well.”

There are many reasons why trades are seeing a decline in young workers. However, those with experience want young people to remember it can still be a great option.

“I’m hopeful that our schools from high school level or even the junior high level will get involved in trying to get kids to realize that the trades are out there,” President of Ace Plumbing David Cobler said. “They can provide good jobs for them, and plumbing is certainly one of them.”

On Tuesday, the Topeka Area Building Association held a career day at Stormont Vail Events Center in an effort to recruit more young people.

“I love my job because I get to see the kids start to learn the trades,” CEO of the Topeka Area Building Association Katy Nelson said. “When you get to help the younger generation, that’s always a big plus.”

