Trade school scholarship available

Apr. 9—RIPLEY COUNTY — The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced the establishment of the Ripley County Trade School Scholarship, which will provide scholarships to graduating high school students who have studied a skilled trade at the Southeastern Career Center, who reside in Ripley County, and who intend to pursue higher education in the skilled trades.

An anonymous donor created this fund to "encourage further training and education for young adults who are looking to expand their knowledge in their chosen field. We recognized that scholarship opportunities were rare for advance training in these fields of study. We feel humbled and honored to be able to assist in the further education of a Southeastern Career Center Graduate."

The Community Foundation has a keen interest in supporting educational opportunities which will cultivate a strong workforce of future tradesman for the local economy. According to National Skills Coalition, Indiana has a skills mismatch; 58% of the jobs in Indiana require skills training beyond high-school but not a 4 year degree, and there are not enough workers with the skills needed to fill those jobs.

"We appreciate the trust placed in our ability to steward these dollars in an effort to close the skills gap within the building, mechanical, industrial and medical trades," Ripley County Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Streator said.

An online application may be accessed through the Ripley County Community Foundation's website at https://rccfonline.org/scholarships/ and the due date is in February of 2025.

Visit https://rccfonline.org/ to donate to the Ripley County Trade School Scholarship or any of the 209 endowment funds managed by the Ripley County Community Foundation.

To learn more about how you can create opportunities in your community, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, call 812-933-1098, or email office@rccfonline.org.

Information provided — Information provided