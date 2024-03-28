Tractor-trailer on side caused delays on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash on I-64 caused delays Thursday morning near the Hampton Road Center Parkway.

Traffic camera video of the crash, provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation, showed the tractor-trailer completely on its side, blocking multiple lanes.

As of 8:30 a.m., the east right center lane, right lane and right shoulder remained closed while crews worked to clear the road.

Virginia State Police said the driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. They said the weather and the fact that the tractor-trailer was loaded delayed the reopening of the closed lanes.

