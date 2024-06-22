Tractor-trailer rollover causes road closures on I-80

STROUD TOWNSHIP MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials state there are road closures on I-80 after a tractor-trailer rollover Friday night in Stroud Township.

According to the Monroe County Communication Center, a tractor-trailer rollover was called in around 7:30 p.m.

Truck driver arrested after fatal crash on I-380

Officials say both Interstate 80 East and West are closed between Exit 303: NINTH ST and Exit 307: TO PA 191/PA 611, and there is no estimated time for reopening.

Authorities tell 28/22 News that one person was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Stroudsburg Fire is heading the response on-scene.

This scene is still active, 28/22 News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.