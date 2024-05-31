Tractor-trailer, five vehicles collide on I-85 in Dinwiddie; two people killed, four hurt

Emergency personnel work the scene of a crash involving five vehicles and a tractor-trailer Friday, May 31, 2024, on southbound Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County. At least two people were killed and four others taken to area hospitals for treatment.

DINWIDDIE − Two people were killed and several others injured in a six-vehicle crash Friday morning on southbound Interstate 85 that also involved a tractor-trailer, state police said

Details are being released as they become available. What is known, however, is that the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at the 40.2-mile marker on I-85, about 2.5 miles north of the state Route 40 interchange in McKenney. The fatalities were in a car that caught fire when the tractor-trailer rammed it into a tree.

Their bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond for positive identification.

A total of four occupants from among the five cars involved were taken to local hospitals. Two of them were airlifted to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Photos from the scene indicate that an SUV and a work van were among the wrecked vehicles.

The crash closed down travel lanes on both sides of I-85. By 11:30 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported the northbound lanes had been reopened. Southbound traffic was still being diverted onto Exit 42 at McKenney and would continue until further notice.

The crash remains under investigation.

The deaths are among four reported on Dinwiddie roads in a week. A 77-year-old Petersburg man and a 14-month-old North Carolina child were killed in separate crashes on Dabney Mill Road and I-85 over the Memorial Day weekend.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Interstate 85 crash in Dinwiddie kills two people, hurts four others