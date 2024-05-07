Tractor-trailer driver ran red light, causing deadly 2022 Lancaster County crash; police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A tractor-trailer driver was charged Tuesday for causing a deadly Lancaster County crash in 2022, according to police.

Ryan Schilling, 42, of Red Lion, faces charges of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter for the fatal crash on Oct. 11 that killed Brian Allison, West Lampeter Township Police said.

The Lancaster County Coroner reported Allison’s cause of death was due to multiple traumatic injuries from the crash, police said.

According to the charging documents, Schilling told police he ran a red light and hit a passenger vehicle.

It was before 1 a.m. when first responders were called for the vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane).

Schilling allegedly called 911 to report the crash and said “I ran a stop light and a guy hit me,” according to the criminal complaint.

When he was first asked Schilling about the color of the light, he said “I’m pretty sure it was green,” the complaint states. However, Schilling later said “To be honest with you, I think the light was red when I went through,” the complaint reads.

Dashcam footage from the tractor-trailer was recovered and on it, police said there was a steady red light at the intersection. Video footage from a nearby Turkey Hill also captured the deadly collision that shows Schilling’s vehicle going through the intersection, police said.

Schilling is currently out on unsecured bail set at $25,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 22.

