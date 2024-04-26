Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Route 23 in Cedar Grove, damages building, 2 hospitalized

A crash involving a tractor trailer which smashed into The Medicine Shoppe on Pompton Avenue in Cedar Grove shut down the highway on Friday.

Two other cars were included in the accident where two of the drivers were taken to St. Joseph's hospital in Paterson for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 11:12 a.m. and as of 5 p.m. the fire and police department were still working on removing the truck from the building, officials said.

Detective Nicole Hoyt from the Cedar Grove police department says Route 23 in Cedar Grove will remain closed until the truck is removed and as of right now there is no timeline for when the highway will open.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced all lanes on Rt. 23 are closed in both directions at CR 637/Fairview Ave as of 5 p.m.

