Tractor-trailer crash causing four-mile backups on I-81 North in Rockbridge Co

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Rockbridge County due to a vehicle crash near mile mark 183.

As of 2:21 p.m., the north right shoulder is closed and traffic backups are approximately four miles long.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.