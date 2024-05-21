Tractor-trailer crash causes backup on I-81S in Roanoke County

UPDATE: 9:45 A.M. ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT says traffic is now backed up on I-81 South in Roanoke County for almost four miles.

—

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 South in Roanoke County can expect delays after a tractor-trailer crashed Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 133, in the Glenvar Heights area. Currently, the south left shoulder and left lane are closed and traffic is backed up for almost two miles.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route until the crash is cleared.

WFXR News will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.