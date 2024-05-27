Tractor-trailer collides with overhead highway sign in West Bridgewater

A tractor-trailer collided with a highway sign that stretches across Route 24 in West Bridgewater on Monday morning, officials said.

In a post on X, the West Bridgewater Fire Department warned motorists of delays in the area of exits 24 and 28.

“This large sign may be compromised and need to be removed,” the department wrote in the post.

MassDOT crews have been called to the scene to assess the damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Expect delays near Route 24 north between exits 24 and 28. This is due to an earlier TT vehicle that collided with a large sign that stretches across 24. This large sign may be compromised and need to be removed. @MassDOT on scene to inspect the area. pic.twitter.com/HYhNR47upf — West Bridgewater Fire Dept. (@WBFD1910) May 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW