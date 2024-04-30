Tractor trailer catches fire on I-77

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A tractor trailer caught fire on the side of the road on I-77 around 7 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The West Virginia Turnpike Police confirmed the fire is happening around mile marker 37. They also confirmed there are currently no reported injuries or hazardous materials involved.

As of right now, traffic is being condensed to one lane to avoid the scene. It is encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area.

The cause of the fire is still currently unknown.

