Tractor trailer catches fire on I-40, lanes blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer burst into flames on I-40 Sunday evening, causing lane closures in the area.

The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes on I-40 and Sycamore View road.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes are blocked at this time. Three of the four westbound lanes remain open.

The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene..

