Tractor-trailer bursts into flames on Calohan Road in Campbell County, no injuries

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A driver and a passenger were able to safely escape after their tractor-trailer went up in flames in Campbell County on Monday night.

Virginia State Police told WFXR News, at the scene, that the driver suspected something was wrong and turned onto Calohan Road, in front of a gas station. That’s when he saw flames coming from the truck.

We’re told he quickly woke up his partner and they rushed out of the truck.

Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on Calohan Road in Campbell County on May 27. (Jemon Haskins/ WFXR News)

As the fire continued to burn, it caused a big scene on Calohan Road because the truck was near a propane tank.

Several first responders responded including a hazmat team over concerns about the tractor-trailer’s diesel fuel.

Thankfully, the flames did not impact the propane tank and first responders were able to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reported injuries.

It is not clear what sparked the fire.

