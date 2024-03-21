Tractor Supply permit finally approved in Turner

Mar. 21—Turner area residents scratching their heads over the announcement last year that Tractor Supply was coming to town can wonder no more. The Buzz confirmed with town officials that Tractor Supply's permit was approved Wednesday night and is good for two years.

The delay was largely due to federal permitting and involvement of several agencies.

The new store at 1600 Auburn Road is described by the developer as 21,930 square feet, with a 19,870-square-foot fenced, outdoor display area with a 3,672-square-foot garden center, which is slightly bigger than the typical Tractor Supply Store, according to its latest annual report.

It's unclear when Tractor Supply will break ground, but last year the developer Primax Properties of Charlotte, North Carolina, predicted a six-month build-out. The company did not return calls seeking more information.

Tractor Supply Co. said it is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in America, with more than 2,000 stores in 49 states. There are 20 stores in Maine.

Dollar Tree isn't talking, but we now know the South Paris Family Dollar is closing with plenty of speculation online about other locations identified for closure, like Poland.

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar announced March 13 it planned to close 600 locations by June and another 370 by the end of the year.

The closures only affect Family Dollar this year but will expand to include 30 underperforming Dollar Tree locations as their leases expire.

Other Family Dollar locations in the region include two in Lewiston, Auburn, Sabattus, Greene and Lisbon Falls.

The Nonesuch River Brewing signs are up in Poland, but anyone looking for Cyndi's Dockside online will find "permanently closed," or the old Cyndi's Dockside website still active.

Nonesuch River Brewing based in Scarborough purchased and renovated the property on Route 26 and opened the first of the year.

The restaurant and pub are open Wednesday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Oxford House Inn & Restaurant in Fryeburg has new owners