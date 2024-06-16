Tracking the tropics into next week

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics as we are just over two weeks into this year’s hurricane season, and we may soon have some activity to monitor.

Two areas are being watched for potential development over the next week, one in the Gulf of Mexico and one near The Bahamas.

The one that could impact our weather would be the latter, as an area of low pressure could develop near/north of The Bahamas by Wednesday and Thursday.

The general steering pattern would move a system westward and, at a minimum, bring enhanced tropical rains to Florida. If an organized low does develop and if conditions allow, some strengthening into a tropical system is possible.

The first two names on this year’s list are Alberto and Beryl.

At this time it is far too soon to iron out any details, so stay tuned to the First Alert Forecast.

Higher rain chances and gusty onshore winds are forecast for the second half of the upcoming week.

Talking the Tropics with Mike is updated daily during the hurricane season.

