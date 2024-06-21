Tracking the resurging heat heat and humidity…

Thursday’s lake breezes arrived on schedule and provided significant heat relief for lakeside areas.

Thursday mid afternoon temperatures

How much cooler than same period Wednesday?

FRIDAY HIGH TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Among the warmest days observed so far this year across the country. Lower 48 average: 85.4 degrees

208 million residents to experience temperatures at or above 90 degrees

11.8 million at or above 100 degrees

SOURCE: weathermodels.com

The Streak of 90s ended at 4 days (June 16-19) for both O’Hare and Midway Thursday —but the heat wave continued for areas far away from Lake Michigan

Thursday highs: The lakefront saw a near 20-degree one day to the next temperature drop.

THURSDAY

THURSDAY

THURSDAY

THURSDAY

Temps across most of the country to remain above normal

In addition to warmer than normal conditions, odds currently favoring drier than normal conditions across the Chicago area and Great Lakes.

Overall Temperature trend the next two weeks.

Next 7 days through June 26:

June 27 through July 3:

July 2024 Temperature Outlook

The latest CPC outlook for July indicates much of the lower 48 will experience warmer than normal temperatures.

For the Chicago area, there’s a 70-80% chance of seeing above normal temperatures in July:

