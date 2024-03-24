Tracking the next snow chance expected for Sunday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

I hope you got out and enjoyed the beautiful weather today, as things will change by tomorrow. For tonight though, expect just increasing clouds ahead of our next weather maker and temperatures down to the mid 20s. As we head toward daybreak tomorrow, we could see a passing light snow shower or flurry in the morning hours, but any plans should be virtually unaffected. Its the afternoon, evening and early overnight where more active weather is expected.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Shawano, Menominee and Northern Marinette and Oconto counties until 1pm Monday, as the National Weather Service has declared that these counties have an elevated chance at seeing 6 or more inches of snow.

Steadier snow showers will enter our western counties around 12-1pm and overspread much of the area by the mid afternoon. The flakes from this system will be the wet and heavy variety with air temperatures around the freezing mark. The attention then turns to a heavier band of snow that will move from south to north across the area that will produce some locally high snowfall rates. Here’s the latest snowfall forecast from Storm Team 5, higher amounts N/W of Green Bay and the Valley, lower totals south and east.

As this band moves northward, warm and dry air follows it, so expect things to taper off late overnight Sunday in early Monday morning. Another burst of moisture is expected to arrive Monday morning, but with air temperatures starting to rise well above freezing, expect rain showers. A early mix in our northern counties is possible as temperature below freezing hold on for a bit longer.

Rain showers are expected once again Tuesday with highs reaching the low 50s in some spots and before this system peels away late Tuesday, a changeover back to a mix is possible as cold air rushes back in. The rest of the week looks quiet with increasing amount of sunshine.

