"A tracking machine": Gastonia police dog tracks woman 7 miles

It was 10 p.m. on Mother's Day, and police Sgt. David Rowland's phone was ringing.

He was at home and had just finished putting his children to bed. The caller was a supervisor from the Gastonia Police Department, who said that a woman experiencing a mental health crisis had attacked a child with a butcher knife and had fled with another child, her 7-year-old son.

"I was very concerned… and fearful of the child's life at that point," Rowland said.

Rowland is the handler of the Gastonia Police Department's bloodhound, Bo, a tracker whose powerful nose helped nab alleged pizza thieves earlier this year.

Bo, a bloodhound the Gastonia Police Department uses for tracking, tracked a woman seven miles, according to police.

Rowland and Bo began hunting for the woman in the 2700 block of Crescent Lane.

"Initially, patrol officers obviously were on scene. They scoured the area in their vehicles and on foot. We were getting phone calls from multiple neighbors that were spotting the female with the child being drug through their backyards," he said. "Officers were basically playing pinball with her essentially in the neighborhood trying to locate her."

Bo tracked the woman along West Franklin Boulevard, discerning between the scents of other people and traffic that was going by. They ended up on Mary Avenue near Vancouver Lane, tracking the woman to an abandoned property that had a house and an outbuilding on it.

Sgt. David Rowland holds Bo, a bloodhound the Gastonia Police Department uses for tracking.

"Bo… goes nose up, and goes through a chainlink fence into an abandoned house that's vacant," Rowland said. "Led us to the backyard, and he started circling an outbuilding with the doors closed."

Rowland heard someone inside the building.

"The female came out with the child in front of her. We were eventually able to convince her to let go of the child and come to us, and we were able to get the child to safety," he said.

They had tracked the woman for 7 miles. The search lasted around four hours.

"We're exhausted. My cover team's exhausted. Bo was exhausted," he said. "And obviously that child was exhausted. He was very upset."

"The child was crying, and Bo just went over and licked the kid's face," Rowland added.

Bo's reward was a Milo's Kitchen chicken meatball.

"At the end of the day, it just shows the amount of training that Bo has received," Rowland said. "He's a tracking machine."

Sgt. David Rowland is the handler for Bo, a bloodhound the Gastonia Police Department uses for tracking.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: "A tracking machine": Gastonia police dog tracks woman 7 miles