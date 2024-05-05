Tracking afternoon showers and storms Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Afternoon T-storms, high 80

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 58

Monday Spotty Showers, high 74 (60)

Tuesday: Scattered T-storms, high 80 (66)

Wednesday: Breezy thundershowers, high 83 (64)

Thursday: Scattered T-storms, high 79 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will start of with a few areas experiencing patchy fog. Later in the morning skies will clear and skis will be mostly cloudy. The afternoon will bring more showers and storms, with even warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s. There will be a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Strong winds will be the biggest threat.

During the evening skies will clear out a little bit, and conditions will settle down afterwards. Overnight chances for rain will drop significantly, but a few spotty sprinkles will pop up. Lows overnight will fall to the upper 50s.

Tomorrow starts off quiet. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around. More rain chances will pick up in the afternoon with a rumble of thunder or two. Highs will be in the mid 70s, lows will be close to 60 degrees.

Tuesday will bring more thunderstorms with better chances for stronger activity. Central Ohio will be under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. High will return to the low 80s, and stay in the 80s until the end of the work week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.