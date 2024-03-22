Traces of toxic spill in Altoona found in Little Fourmile Creek

Little Fourmile Creek in the vicinity of Thursday's spill.

Iowa state officials on Friday were investigating a spill of a toxic red pigment solution in Altoona that reached Little Four Mile Creek despite efforts to contain it.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that it was notified Thursday afternoon of the spill, which occurred when the load shifted in a trailer that an eastbound truck was hauling near the intersection of Adventureland Drive and First Avenue North. The movement caused a leak in a 275-gallon container of the solution that was part of the cargo.

The release said an unknown amount of the solution leaked inside the trailer and then onto the surface of Adventureland Drive.

City officials and an environmental consulting firm worked to collect the solution before Friday morning's precipitation, but traces of it showed up in Little Fourmile Creek south of Adventureland Drive, the DNR said.

Ted Petersen, an environmental program supervisor for the DNR, said that though the solution is toxic, officials have not seen any significant impacts in the creek, such as dead fish.

“We’re not seeing any signs of it in the water suggesting that it’s reached that toxic level,” Petersen said. “We felt like the clean-up crews did a good job overnight getting as much as they could.”

Nevertheless, officials are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Altoona residents warned away from Little Fourmile Creek after spill