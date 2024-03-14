Tröegs was voted top brewery tour in America by USA TODAY readers

Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey, well known throughout for beers like the year-round Perpetual IPA and the holiday seasonal beer, Mad Elf Ale, was voted by USA TODAY readers as the No. 1 brewery tour in the country.

The one-hour tour of Tröegs takes visitors on a behind-the-scenes look at the mill room, hop cooler, brewhouse deck, fermentation cellars and packaging lines.

A welcome beer kicks off the experience, and three more beer samples are included in the tour.

Tröegs Independent Brewing is located at 200 E. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey. Tours of Tröegs Brewery can be booked online at troegs.com.

A panel of beer experts were asked to nominate their top brewery tour across the country, then USA TODAY readers voted for their favorites.

Among the top 10, two other breweries in the Northeast were voted as top brewery tours: Samuel Adams in Boston, Massachusetts took 10th place, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery of Milton, Delaware came in fourth.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

