TPS board to look at new superintendent evaluation tool

Mar. 28—On April 1, the Tahlequah School Board of Education will undergo training on a new Oklahoma State School Board Association superintendent evaluation tool at 4 p.m.

At the meeting, a vote will be taken to decide if the board wants to adopt the new evaluation tool. A revision to a policy pertaining to the evaluation of the superintendent will also be discussed.

The meeting will be at the Board of Education Conference Room, 225 N. Water. For those who can't attend in person, the meeting will be streamed via YouTube Live. The link will be posted at www.tahlequahschools.org.