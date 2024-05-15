TPS Board accepts new OSSBA superintendent evaluation system

May 15—The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education this week gave its approval to items related to the Oklahoma State School Board Association, and discussed a purchase order.

Besides a 2024-'25 general membership, policy subscription renewal, and employment services, the OSSBA superintendent evaluation was accepted during the May 14 meeting.

"They're national credited standards for superintendents. It's a lot lengthier process. There are nine components of it and they will break that up throughout the year," TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said.

Jones said that around every third month, an executive session will take place at board meetings to discuss three elements of the evaluation. The summative evaluation will still take place in January, allowing more information to be gathered.

Board members discussed a purchase order they ultimately approved. Jones said there were multiple contracts with three different vendors for the hotspot contract from the prior year. The AT&T bill resulted in fees up to $35,000, which Jones said the district had not anticipated. The fees will be paid, as the company is not budging on the payment.

Several reemployments took place for temporary certified teachers, certified teachers, and temporary support people. The board also approved summer school employment for Sequoyah Elementary, Cherokee Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School.

What's next

The Tahlequah School Board of Education will meet again June 18 at the TPS Board Office at 6 p.m.